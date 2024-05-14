Naftali Group, Access Industries Underway on 850-Unit Multifamily Development in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based developer Naftali Group and holding company Access Industries is underway on construction of Williamsburg Wharf, an 850-unit multifamily development in Brooklyn. The 3.8-acre site is located on Kent Avenue between Division Street and South 11th Street, adjacent to the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Williamsburg Wharf will be a waterfront campus with five 22-story buildings that will also house retail and commercial space. Williamsburg Wharf will also feature an open lawn, public waterfront park, dog run and various walking and biking paths. The first phase is slated for a late 2025 completion.