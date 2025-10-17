Nagarro Signs 41,854 SF Office Lease at 195 Broadway in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Nagarro has signed a 41,854-square-foot office lease at 195 Broadway in Lower Manhattan. The provider of data and digital engineering services first subleased the entire 25th floor of the 1.1 million-square-foot building last November and has now entered into an eight-year direct lease. Sinclair Li, Peter Shikar and Connor DeSimone of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jonathan Tootell, Tanya Grimaldo and Giannina Brancato represented the landlord, L&L Holding, on an internal basis.