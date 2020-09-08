REBusinessOnline

NAI Arranges $2.7M Sale of Retail Asset in Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — NAI Shames Makovsky has negotiated the sale of a retail building located at 9830 W. I-70 Frontage Road South in Wheat Ridge. Lag B’Omer Partnership and Lag B’Omer LLC sold the asset to Going Green LLC for $2.7 million.

The property features 19,200 square feet of retail space. Jake Malman and Sandy Feld of NAI Shames Makovsky represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  