NAI Arranges $2.7M Sale of Retail Asset in Wheat Ridge, Colorado
WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — NAI Shames Makovsky has negotiated the sale of a retail building located at 9830 W. I-70 Frontage Road South in Wheat Ridge. Lag B’Omer Partnership and Lag B’Omer LLC sold the asset to Going Green LLC for $2.7 million.
The property features 19,200 square feet of retail space. Jake Malman and Sandy Feld of NAI Shames Makovsky represented the seller in the transaction.
