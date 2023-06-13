NAI Arranges Three Total by Verizon Leases in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has arranged three leases totaling 6,049 square feet for Total by Verizon, a wireless phone service provider formerly called Total Wireless.

Tina LaMonica and Patrick Ortiz of NAI represented the landlords in the leasing negotiations. In Los Angeles, Total by Verizon will open a 2,234-square-foot store within a space formerly occupied by AT&T and a 2,000-square-foot store at Martin Luther King Jr. Shopping Center. Additionally, the tenant will occupy a 1,815-square-foot space in Inglewood, roughly 12 miles outside Los Angeles.

The new locations are part of the brand’s plans to open more than 100 stores in the Los Angeles market this year.