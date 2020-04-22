NAI Brannen Goddard Arranges $13.7M Sale of Office, Warehouse Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Office, Southeast

DORAVILLE, GA. — NAI Brannen Goddard has arranged the $13.7 million sale of North Park, a 181,799-square-foot portfolio comprising office, warehouse and showroom space in Doraville. The property is situated at 3591-3649 Clearview Parkway, along Interstate 285 and 16 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. David Beak and Mark Sheffield of NAI Brannen Goddard represented the seller, New North Park LLC, in the transaction. An affiliate of Atlanta-based Mimms Enterprises acquired the property.