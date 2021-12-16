NAI Brannen Goddard Arranges Sale of 400,000 SF Industrial Property in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — NAI Brannen Goddard has arranged the sale of 6030 Commerce Blvd., a 400,000-square-foot distribution center in Savannah. Joseph Mullican of NAI Brannen Goddard represented the buyer, New York-based Brookfield Properties. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The 6030 Commerce Blvd. distribution building is located less than two miles from the Port of Savannah and has access to Interstate 95. The front-load building features 28- to 30-foot clear heights, 31 dock-high doors, 70 extra trailer spaces, 180-foot concrete truck courts, ESFR sprinklers and a recently constructed loading platform.