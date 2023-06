SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has brokered the $2 million sale of a 5,708-square-foot restaurant building in Simi Valley.

Situated within Woodlands Plaza, Cocos formerly occupied the now-vacant property. The new owner plans to open and operate a breakfast restaurant in the space.

Michael Schiff of NAI represented both the buyer, SSA California Properties LLC, and the seller, Barsky Family Limited Partnership, in the transaction.