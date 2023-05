TORRANCE, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has brokered the $6.7 million sale of Sylvia Square, a retail strip center located in Torrance.

Built in 1974, the property totals 15,234 square feet.

Sheri Messerlian and David Shaby of NAI represented the seller, an entity doing business as Sylvia Square Properties LLC, and the buyer, Benecia Avenue LLC, in the transaction.