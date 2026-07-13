Monday, July 13, 2026
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NAI Capital Arranges $10.8M Sale of 24,670 SF Educational Facility in Irvine, California

by Amy Works

IRVINE, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has arranged the $10.8 million sale of 17872 Cowan, an educational facility in Irvine. Orange County Music & Dance (OCMD) acquired the property for $438 per square foot. The 24,670-square-foot facility will nearly double the nonprofit performing arts school’s instructional space, which includes OCMD’s existing campus at 17620 Fitch.

Slated to open in November, the Cowan campus will feature five dance and rehearsal studios, 10 teaching studios, six music rehearsal rooms, a keyboard lab, advanced music production studio and flexible recital and performance spaces. The expansion will also support new early childhood, conservatory, world music and adult education programs.

John Bosko of NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group represented the buyer in the deal. The name of the seller was not released.

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