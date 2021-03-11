NAI Capital Arranges $2.9M Sale of Three-Building Retail Property in San Gabriel, California

The three-building property located at 259-167 S. San Gabriel Blvd. and 715 E. Broadway in San Gabriel offers a total of 11,712 square feet of multi-tenant retail space.

SAN GABRIEL, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has arranged the sale of a three-building retail asset located at 259-267 S. San Gabriel Blvd. and 715 E. Broadway in San Gabriel. San Gabriel Sash & Door Inc. sold the asset for $2.9 million, or $255 per square foot, to an undisclosed buyer.

Totaling 11,712 square feet, the asset comprises three buildings on three separate parcels with frontage along both S. San Gabriel Boulevard and East Broadway, plus a parking lot.

The property was partially leased at the time of sale. The seller plans to lease back 2,156 square feet of the property, while the new owner will occupy the vacant unit.

Marie Taylor of NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group handled the transaction.