Friday, March 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

NAI Capital Arranges $3.2M Sale of Two-Building Commercial Property in Glendale, California

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has brokered the sale of a two-building retail and commercial asset in Glendale, just north of Los Angeles. The property traded for $3.2 million, or $468 per square foot.

Guillermo Olaiz and John Archibald of NAI Capital Commercial represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The name of the buyer was not released.

Located at 1212 S. Brand Blvd. within Brand Boulevard of Cars, a strip of 21 car dealerships, the asset includes 6,733 square feet of improvements.

You may also like

Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Best Buy-Occupied Property...

NAI Farbman Brokers Two Receivership Sales of Industrial,...

Hobby Lobby Opens 42,000 SF Store in Staten...

Two New Tenants Join Roster at Livingston Town...

Toro Development Acquires Land Site in Johns Creek,...

Newmark Brokers $19.7M Sale of Triple Crown at...

Phoenix’s Office Sector is Fundamentally Sound

Shoreham Capital Sells 175-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Shopping...