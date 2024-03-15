NAI Capital Arranges $3.2M Sale of Two-Building Commercial Property in Glendale, California

GLENDALE, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has brokered the sale of a two-building retail and commercial asset in Glendale, just north of Los Angeles. The property traded for $3.2 million, or $468 per square foot.

Guillermo Olaiz and John Archibald of NAI Capital Commercial represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The name of the buyer was not released.

Located at 1212 S. Brand Blvd. within Brand Boulevard of Cars, a strip of 21 car dealerships, the asset includes 6,733 square feet of improvements.