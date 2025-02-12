NAI Capital Arranges Sale of 22,448 SF Industrial Property in Palmdale, California

PALMDALE, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has negotiated the sale of an industrial property located at 38960 Trade Center Drive in Palmdale. A private trust acquired the asset from 38960 Trade Center Drive LLC for $4.4 million.

Bimbo Bakeries USA fully occupies the 22,448-square-foot facility, which was built in 2004. The tenant produces some of America’s most widely recognized baked goods, including Sara Lee, Thomas’ English Muffins, Oroweat, Entenmann’s, Boboli, Ball Park and Nature’s Harvest.

Chris Jackson and Todd Lorder of NAI Capital Commercial represented the seller, while Lucy Hartford of NAI Capital Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction.