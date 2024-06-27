NAI Capital Brokers $2.5M Sale of The Powerhouse Retail Property in Santa Monica, California

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has arranged the sale of The Powerhouse, a historic retail building located at 3116 2nd St. in Santa Monica, a coastal city west of Los Angeles. Temple Mishkon sold the asset to 2nd Street Santa Monica LLC for $2.5 million, or $1,660 per square foot.

Built in 1909 and totaling 1,500 square feet, The Powerhouse is on the California Register of Historical Resources. In 1982, Ry Hay, Paul Linke and Lucinda Zeising converted the building into a playhouse, but by the early 1990s, the theatre fell into disrepair and was abandoned.

The Powerhouse Theatre Co. revitalized the space in 1995 and operated until 2011. In 2016, the building underwent an extensive renovation that included an earthquake retrofit, new electrical and plumbing systems, a new roof, updated bathrooms and an exterior dock.