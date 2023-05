YORBA LINDA, CALIF. — A California-based private investor has acquired Lakeview Professional Plaza, an 11,761-square-foot, multi-tenant office building in Yorba Linda, for $3.5 million.

The building is located at 4848 Lakeview Ave. It was built in 1975. The office is currently leased to an insurance company and a law firm on long-term leases.

Steven Ehrich of NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.