NAI Capital Brokers $9.8M Sale of Industrial Building in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — NAI Capital Commercial has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 13030 Raymer St. in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Tiptop Restoration acquired the asset from 13030 Raymer LLC for $9.8 million.

Tiptop will use the 30,000-square-foot property as its corporate headquarters, as well as warehouse, storage and distribution space. Built in 1996, the property underwent significant renovations in 2022. Renovations included remodeled office space, kitchen and restrooms, new paint and upgraded LED warehouse lighting. The asset offers dock-high and ground-level loading, 1,200 amps of power, a 17-foot warehouse clearance height, fire sprinklers and a fenced rear yard.

Chad Gahr and David Young of NAI Capital Commercial represented the seller, while Daniel O’Neil and Parker Jones of Rancho Realty Group Corp. represented the buyer in the off-market transaction.