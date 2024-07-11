Thursday, July 11, 2024
1049-S-Melrose-St-Unit-C-Placentia-CA
The manufacturing building at 1049 S. Melrose St., Unit C, in Placentia, Calif., features 20,150 square feet of manufacturing space.
NAI Capital Commercial Negotiates $5M Sale of Manufacturing Facility in Placentia, California

by Amy Works

PLACENTIA, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has arranged the sale of 1049 S. Melrose St., Unit C, a multi-tenant manufacturing building in the Orange County city of Placentia. A trust sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $5 million, or $248 per square foot.

Situated within a 11-building, master-planned industrial park totaling 158,580 square feet, the 20,150-square-foot building is fully leased with one month-to-month tenant occupying 4,850 square feet; two leases expiring on Dec. 31 covering 11,300 square feet; and one lease expiring July 31, 2024, covering 4,000 square feet.

Marie Taylor of NAI Capital Commercial represented the seller in the deal.

