NAI Capital Commercial Negotiates $5M Sale of Manufacturing Facility in Placentia, California

PLACENTIA, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has arranged the sale of 1049 S. Melrose St., Unit C, a multi-tenant manufacturing building in the Orange County city of Placentia. A trust sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $5 million, or $248 per square foot.

Situated within a 11-building, master-planned industrial park totaling 158,580 square feet, the 20,150-square-foot building is fully leased with one month-to-month tenant occupying 4,850 square feet; two leases expiring on Dec. 31 covering 11,300 square feet; and one lease expiring July 31, 2024, covering 4,000 square feet.

Marie Taylor of NAI Capital Commercial represented the seller in the deal.