NAI Capital Directs $6.8M Purchase of Dollar Tree-Occupied Retail Building in Garden Grove, California

GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has arranged the acquisition of a retail building located at 10840 Katella Ave. in Garden Grove. An entity doing business as Katella Gateway Plaza LLC purchased the asset from Garden Grove Gateway LLC for $6.8 million.

Dollar Tree occupies the 15,000-square-foot building, which was built in 2005, under a triple-net lease.

Sheri Messerlian and Ilmar Kalviste of NAI Capital Commercial represented the buyer, while Shawn Bakke represented the seller in the deal.