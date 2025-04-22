NAI Capital Arranges $52.4M Sale of Industrial Facility in Carson, California

CARSON, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has negotiated the purchase of a single-tenant industrial facility at 1055 Sandhill Ave. in Carson. Rexford Industrial sold the asset to Carson Warehouse Corp. for $52.4 million, or $410 per square foot. Ryan Campbell of NAI Capital Commercial represented the buyer, while Frank Schulz and David Prior of The Klabin Company represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 2024, the 127,775-square-foot move-in ready building features 19 dock-high doors, 10 hydraulic pit levelers, a clear height of 32 feet, LEED Gold certification and 6,998 square feet of high-end, two-story office space. Additionally, the property offers ESFR sprinklers, heavy power and a 130-foot concrete truck court. The buyer plans to convert a significant portion of the facility into cold storage, including freezers and coolers to support its food distribution operations.