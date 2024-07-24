NAI Capital, Lee & Associates Broker $28.2M Acquisition of Two Office Buildings in San Gabriel Valley, California

DIAMOND BAR AND MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has arranged the sale of two separate office buildings in Diamond Bar and Monterey Park, both located in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles.

The assets sold for a total consideration of $28.2 million. Ryan Campbell of NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group and Tony Naples of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, a private investor, in the transactions.

In the first deal, the 80,753-square-foot building at 21680 Gateway Center Drive in Diamond Bar sold for $18.9 million, or $234 per square foot. Situated on a 13.3-acre campus, the fully renovated asset is fully leased to 13 diverse tenants.

In the second transaction, a 39,233-square-foot facility at 1100 Corporate Center Drive in Monterey Park sold for $9.3 million, or $237 per square foot. The two-story standalone building features ample parking.

The seller or sellers were not disclosed.