NAI Capital Negotiates $12.1M Sale of The Centinela Apartments in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — NAI Capital has facilitated the sale of The Centinela, a multifamily property located at 2643 Centinela Ave. in Santa Monica. A Charitable Trust sold the asset to a private investor for $12.1 million, or $426 per square foot.
Built in 1963, the two-story building features 48 one-bedroom/one-bath apartments, including eight poolside and six patio units. Community amenities include well-manicured grounds, a pool, laundry facilities, parking and storage.
Sheri Messerlian and Tim Steuernol of NAI Capital’s Multifamily Services Group represented both parties in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.