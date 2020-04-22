REBusinessOnline

NAI Capital Negotiates $12.1M Sale of The Centinela Apartments in Santa Monica

The Centinela in Santa Monica, Calif., features 48 apartments, a swimming pool, laundry facilities and parking.

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — NAI Capital has facilitated the sale of The Centinela, a multifamily property located at 2643 Centinela Ave. in Santa Monica. A Charitable Trust sold the asset to a private investor for $12.1 million, or $426 per square foot.

Built in 1963, the two-story building features 48 one-bedroom/one-bath apartments, including eight poolside and six patio units. Community amenities include well-manicured grounds, a pool, laundry facilities, parking and storage.

Sheri Messerlian and Tim Steuernol of NAI Capital’s Multifamily Services Group represented both parties in the transaction.

