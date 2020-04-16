NAI Capital Negotiates $2.9M Sale of Retail Asset in Lawndale, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Located at 16711-16725 Hawthorne Blvd. in Lawndale, the property features 11,700 square feet of retail space.

LAWNDALE, CALIF. — NAI Capital has directed the sale of a retail property located at 16711-16725 Hawthorne Blvd. in Lawndale. The asset sold for $2.9 million, or $252 per square foot. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Built in 1955, the 11,700-square-foot asset was renovated in 2002 with contemporary architectural features. The building features two restrooms, HVAC, high ceilings, 34 parking spaces, a fenced and gated parking lot, two double doors and approximately 800 amps of electric power. At the time of sale, the property was owner occupied.

Sheri Messerlian of NAI Capital’s Retail Services Group represented both parties in the transaction.