NAI Capital Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Assisted Living Site Slated for Adaptive Reuse in Pasadena

PASADENA, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has arranged the sale of a former assisted living facility located at 1450 N. Fair Oaks Ave. in Pasadena. Agri Capital sold the asset to 1450 N Fair Oaks LLC for $5.1 million, or $180 per square foot of building area and $147 per square foot of land. Stephen Lam, Guillermo Olaiz and John Archibald of NAI Capital represented the seller in the deal. The 28,512-square-foot, 42-unit former nursing facility is situated on a 34,980-square-foot lot and was vacant at the time of sale. The owner plans to repurpose the building as a temporary housing facility focused on mental health support and substance use prevention.