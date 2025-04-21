NAI Capital Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Office Building in Arcadia, California

ARCADIA, CALIF. — NAI Capital Commercial has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant office building located at 225 E. Santa Clara St. in Arcadia. Los Angeles District Church of the Nazarene sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $7.4 million, or $341 per square foot. At the time of sale, the 21,673-square-foot building was fully occupied and offers abundant parking. The buyer plans to eventually occupy a portion of the property. Marie Taylor of NAI Capital Commercial represented the seller in the deal.