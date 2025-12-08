NAI Capital Negotiates Sale of 26,481 SF Creative Office Building in Irvine, California

IRVINE, CALIF. — NAI Capital has directed the purchase of a creative office building located at 18012 Cowan in Irvine. A private investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $9.2 million, or $345 per square foot. John Manion of NAI Capital represented the buyer, while Brian Garbutt and Alejandro Sherratt of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the transaction.

The freestanding, two-story building offers 26,481 square feet of creative office space. The property was originally built in 1985 and underwent extensive renovations in 2020. The asset features high-image creative office space with exposed ceilings, an open-concept kitchen and an elevator serving the subterranean parking garage to the first and second floors. Additionally, the building features second-floor outdoor patios and prominent building-top signage.