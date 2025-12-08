Monday, December 8, 2025
Located at 18012 Cowan in Irvine, Calif., the property offers 26,481 square feet of creative office space.
NAI Capital Negotiates Sale of 26,481 SF Creative Office Building in Irvine, California

by Amy Works

IRVINE, CALIF. — NAI Capital has directed the purchase of a creative office building located at 18012 Cowan in Irvine. A private investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $9.2 million, or $345 per square foot. John Manion of NAI Capital represented the buyer, while Brian Garbutt and Alejandro Sherratt of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the transaction.

The freestanding, two-story building offers 26,481 square feet of creative office space. The property was originally built in 1985 and underwent extensive renovations in 2020. The asset features high-image creative office space with exposed ceilings, an open-concept kitchen and an elevator serving the subterranean parking garage to the first and second floors. Additionally, the building features second-floor outdoor patios and prominent building-top signage.

