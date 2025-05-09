NAI Charleston Arranges Sale of 57,659 SF Shopping Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — NAI Charleston has arranged the sale of a 57,659-square-foot shopping center located at 201-233 International Drive in Myrtle Beach. Built in 2014, the center sits on 6.4 acres, according to LoopNet. Lowes Foods anchors the center, which is leased to a mix of local and national tenants.

Thomas Boulware and Michael Branch of NAI Charleston represented the buyer in the transaction. Drew Parks of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the seller. Both parties requested anonymity and the sales price was not released.