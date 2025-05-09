Friday, May 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

NAI Charleston Arranges Sale of 57,659 SF Shopping Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

by John Nelson

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — NAI Charleston has arranged the sale of a 57,659-square-foot shopping center located at 201-233 International Drive in Myrtle Beach. Built in 2014, the center sits on 6.4 acres, according to LoopNet. Lowes Foods anchors the center, which is leased to a mix of local and national tenants.

Thomas Boulware and Michael Branch of NAI Charleston represented the buyer in the transaction. Drew Parks of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the seller. Both parties requested anonymity and the sales price was not released.

You may also like

Walmart Purchases 1 MSF Distribution Building in Salt...

Joint Venture Buys 1,435-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in San...

CBRE Negotiates $13.6M Sale of Industrial Building in...

Big Dalton Acquires 24-Unit Multifamily Community in Baldwin...

Kitson & Partners Adds 20 New Tenants at...

Collier Cos. Closes on Land Acquisition in Metro...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 145-Unit Self-Storage...

BWE Provides $32.3M HUD-Insured Loan to Refinance Greystone...

Partnership Begins Redevelopment of Old Cloverdale Village Retail...