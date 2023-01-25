NAI Charleston Brokers $12M Sale of Two Retail Buildings in Charleston’s Upper King District

Tenants at 585 and 587 King St. in Charleston include Fuji Sushi Bar (pictured) and Uptown Social.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — NAI Charleston has brokered the $12 million sale of two retail buildings located at 585 and 587 King St. in Charleston’s Upper King Street district. These buildings, which span approximately 13,700 square feet, were leased to Fuji Sushi Bar and Uptown Social at the time of sale. Thomas Boulware of NAI Charleston represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. Tim Weldon of Colony Commercial Real Estate represented the locally based seller, Vanderking Properties.