NAI Charter Brokers $6.2M Sale of Office Building in Downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — NAI Charter has brokered the sale of an office building located at 505 Riverfront Parkway in downtown Chattanooga. Trident Transport, a Chattanooga-based freight brokerage and logistics business, purchased the office building for $6.2 million. Robert Maclellan of NAI Charter arranged the transaction.

Previously occupied by hotel operator 3H Group, the 23,000-square-foot office property will serve as Trident Transport’s new headquarters as the company relocates from its current office on Chestnut Street. This year, Trident added about 150 people to its staff, and the company plans to hire approximately 125 more people next year.