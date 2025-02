NORTH MYRLE BEACH, S.C. — NAI Columbia has brokered the $5.3 million sale of a vacant restaurant located at 4530 Highway 17 S in North Myrtle Beach. Preston’s Seafood & Country Buffet previously occupied the property for 35 years. The undisclosed buyer plans to redevelop the restaurant.

Jack Springs of NAI Columbia brokered the deal. The seller and plans for the redevelopment were not disclosed.