NAI Columbia Sells 40,883 SF Retail Center in Columbia, South Carolina

An O’Reilly Auto Parts store anchors the retail property in Columbia, S.C., dubbed ‘Ultra Hub.’

COLUMBIA, S.C. — NAI Columbia has sold a 40,883-square-foot retail center located at 3900 N. Main St. in Columbia’s NOMA District for an undisclosed price. Dubbed the “Ultra Hub,” a 30,000-square-foot O’Reilly Auto Parts store, warehouse and distribution center anchors the property. North Main Kidney Center and TitleMax are also tenants at the shopping center. NAI Columbia’s development team purchased the property, formerly home to a BI-LO grocery store, in December 2021 before making extensive renovations. Ben Kelly and Patrick Chambers of NAI Columbia brokered the sale to the undisclosed buyer.