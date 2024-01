MIDDLESEX, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram & Co. has arranged the $8.6 million sale of a 69,750-square-foot retail center located in Middlesex. A 57,000-square-foot SuperFresh grocery store anchors the property, which sits on a 3.9-acre site. The center also features a 6,115-square-foot liquor store and 6,300 square feet of second-floor office space. Marc Shein of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Bennett Realty & Development represented the buyer.