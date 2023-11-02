NAI DiLeo-Bram Arranges $21M Sale of Northern New Jersey Warehouse

LINDEN, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has arranged the $21 million sale of a 67,355-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Linden. The facility at 1900 Lower Road is located adjacent to an Amazon fulfillment center and has housed the operations of electrical and industrial distribution company Turtle & Hughes since its original construction in 1960. Christopher Galiano of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the buyer, Service Truck Tire Center, which plans to occupy the property and implement a value-add program, in the deal.