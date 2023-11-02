Thursday, November 2, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

NAI DiLeo-Bram Arranges $21M Sale of Northern New Jersey Warehouse

by Taylor Williams

LINDEN, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has arranged the $21 million sale of a 67,355-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Linden. The facility at 1900 Lower Road is located adjacent to an Amazon fulfillment center and has housed the operations of electrical and industrial distribution company Turtle & Hughes since its original construction in 1960. Christopher Galiano of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the buyer, Service Truck Tire Center, which plans to occupy the property and implement a value-add program, in the deal.

You may also like

JLL Funds $18.5M Acquisition Loan for Student Housing...

Clay Development Nears Completion of 103,100 SF Industrial...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 32-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Cedar Fair, Six Flags Agree to Merge in...

JLL Negotiates $95M Sale of Woodlands of Crest...

Mid-America Arranges Sale of 226,029 SF Randall Square...

Boston Global Investors Tops Out 17-Story Life Sciences,...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 48,028 SF Northview Mall...

UNLMTD Real Estate Underway on 300-Unit Multifamily Project...