NAI DiLeo-Bram Arranges Sale of 98-Unit Apartment Complex in Alpha, New Jersey

ALPHA, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has arranged the sale of Evergreen Village, a 98-unit apartment complex in Alpha, located in the central-western part of the state. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units across seven two-story buildings. Jerry Zaro and Jeffrey Meltzer of law firm Sills Cummis & Gross PC represented the undisclosed seller. David Simon of NAI DiLeo-Bram brokered the deal. The buyer was also undisclosed.