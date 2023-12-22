Friday, December 22, 2023
547-Stelton-Road-Piscataway-New-Jersey
The Commencement Group, a supplier of flowers and graduation-related products, has relocated from Newark to become the newest tenant at 547 Stelton Road in Piscataway.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheast

NAI DiLeo-Bram Arranges Two Industrial Leases Totaling 27,500 SF in Piscataway, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm NAI DiLeo-Bram has arranged two industrial leases totaling 27,500 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. Stelton Sports signed a deal for 17,500 square feet at 527 Stelton Road with plans to open a recreational facility with four pickleball courts, two badminton courts and batting cages for baseball/softball and cricket. The Commencement Group, a supplier of flowers and graduation-related products, is relocating from Newark to a 10,000-square-foot space at 547 Stelton Road. Kelly Bayer and Robert V. DiLeo of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented ownership in both sets of lease negotiations.

