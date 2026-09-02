NAI DiLeo-Bram Brokers $13.1M Sale of Industrial Flex Building in Kenilworth, New Jersey

KENILWORTH, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram (NAIDB) has brokered the $13.1 million sale of a 26,000-square-foot industrial flex building in the Northern New Jersey community of Kenilworth. Completed in 2024, the building at 651 Michigan Ave. consists of 16,000 square feet of warehouse space and 10,000 square feet of office space. Magni America, a provider of telescopic handlers, sold the building to New York-based investment firm Ridgecut Road. Richard Goski, Catherine Goski-Vasquez, Kyle Gerace and Christopher Chiusolo of NAIDB brokered the deal.