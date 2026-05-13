Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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80-Executive-Ave.-Edison-New-Jersey
The industrial building at 80 Executive Ave. in Edison, New Jersey, totals 50,400 square feet. The property was built in 2020.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

NAI DiLeo-Bram Brokers $18.2M Sale of Industrial Building in Edison, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EDISON, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has brokered the $18.2 million sale of a 50,400-square-foot industrial building in the Central New Jersey community of Edison. The building at 80 Executive Ave. was completed in 2020 and features a clear height of 32 feet, five dock doors, (expandable to eight), one drive-in door and 3,000 square feet of office space, as well as parking for 25 cars and six trailers. Robert J. DiLeo, Kyle Gerace, Robert V. DiLeo and Chris Chiusolo of NAI DiLeo-Bram brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were both limited liability companies.

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