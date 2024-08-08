NAI DiLeo-Bram Brokers $5.5M Sale of Retail Center in Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has brokered the $5.5 million sale of a 21,929-square-foot retail center in Edison, located roughly midway between Newark and Trenton. The center at 1825 Route 27 consists of a 13,769-square-foot plus vacant basement space and an 8,160-square-foot building whose three units are fully leased. Marc Shein and Robert DiLeo of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the seller, Sam Ash Properties Corp., in the transaction. Remax represented the buyer, an undisclosed, out-of-state grocer that also plans to occupy the building.