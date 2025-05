UNION, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has brokered the $6 million sale of a 24,000-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Union. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 860 Springfield Road was constructed in 1961 and features a clear height of 16 feet and four dock-high loading doors. Richard Goski and Catherine Goski-Vasquez of NAI DiLeo-Bram brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.