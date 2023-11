EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has brokered the $7.2 million sale of a 32,021-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of East Brunswick. The property at 375 Old Bridge Turnpike was built on 1.6 acres in 1971 and features clear heights of 12 to 16 feet and two exterior docks. Kyle Gerace of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the seller, Kings Cages, and procured the buyer, Kinga Cabinet, in the transaction.