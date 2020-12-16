NAI DiLeo-Bram Brokers Sale of 22,542 SF Office Building in Springfield, New Jersey

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has brokered the sale of a 22,542-square-foot office building located at 120 Mountain Ave. in the Northern New Jersey city of Springfield. The property sits on a one-acre site with proximity to the Morris Turnpike, State Route 24 and the Garden State Parkway. Robert DiLeo and Robert Dinner of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the buyer in the transaction. Colliers International represented the seller. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.