NAI DiLeo-Bram Brokers Sale of 30,000 SF Industrial Park in Piscataway, New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has brokered the sale of Clover Leaf Industrial Park, a four-building, 30,000-square-foot development that is located on a 26-acre site in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. Chris Galiano of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the seller, a private family that owned the asset for 30 years, in the $10.5 million deal. The buyer, Contracting Leasing Corp., a provider of trailer leasing services, will also operate its business out of the facility.