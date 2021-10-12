REBusinessOnline

NAI DiLeo-Bram Brokers Sale of 30,000 SF Industrial Park in Piscataway, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has brokered the sale of Clover Leaf Industrial Park, a four-building, 30,000-square-foot development that is located on a 26-acre site in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. Chris Galiano of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the seller, a private family that owned the asset for 30 years, in the $10.5 million deal. The buyer, Contracting Leasing Corp., a provider of trailer leasing services, will also operate its business out of the facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews