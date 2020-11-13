REBusinessOnline

NAI DiLeo-Bram Negotiates 308,000 SF Industrial Lease in Somerset, New Jersey

An undisclosed furniture manufacturer will occupy 308,000 square feet at 481-Weston Canal Road in Somerset, New Jersey.

SOMERSET, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has negotiated a 308,000-square-foot industrial lease at 481 Weston Canal Road in the Northern New Jersey city of Somerset. Bridge Development Partners recently completed the property, which is located within the three-building Bridge Point Somerset development. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 78 trailer stalls, 50 loading docks and proximity to Interstate 287 and the New Jersey Turnpike. Eric Bram Johnston and Christopher Galiano of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the tenant, an undisclosed furniture manufacturer that is relocating from Edison, in the lease negotiations. JLL represented Bridge Development Partners.

