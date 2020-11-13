NAI DiLeo-Bram Negotiates 308,000 SF Industrial Lease in Somerset, New Jersey
SOMERSET, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has negotiated a 308,000-square-foot industrial lease at 481 Weston Canal Road in the Northern New Jersey city of Somerset. Bridge Development Partners recently completed the property, which is located within the three-building Bridge Point Somerset development. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 78 trailer stalls, 50 loading docks and proximity to Interstate 287 and the New Jersey Turnpike. Eric Bram Johnston and Christopher Galiano of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the tenant, an undisclosed furniture manufacturer that is relocating from Edison, in the lease negotiations. JLL represented Bridge Development Partners.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.