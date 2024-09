WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — NAI DiLeo-Bram has negotiated the sale of a 30,000-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of West Caldwell. The buyer, 85°C Bakery Café, will use the space for warehouse and distribution purposes to support its new retail locations that are opening in Cherry Hill and East Hanover in the coming weeks. David Simon and Kyle Gerace of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the owner-occupant in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.