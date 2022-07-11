NAI Earle Furman Brokers Sale of 25-Story Landmark Office Tower in Downtown Greenville

Built in 1966, the 25-story Landmark Building is the tallest building in Greenville, S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — NAI Earle Furman has brokered the sale of the Landmark Building, a 25-story office tower located at 301 N. Main St. in downtown Greenville. Built in 1966, the property spans 331,000 square feet and is the tallest building in the city. A locally based investment group managed by CAPA Management purchased the tower from a Columbia, S.C.-based entity doing business as Tower on Main LLC. The sales price was not disclosed. Keith Jones, McNeil Epps, Jake Van Gieson and Gaston Albergotti of NAI Earle Furman represented the buyer in the transaction. The locally based brokerage and services firm has also been retained to manage and lease the building. First Reliance Bank provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal. The buyer plans to make immediate capital improvements to the tower.