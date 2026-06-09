NAI Earle Furman Negotiates Sale of 425 Acres in Upstate South Carolina for $1.2B USA Rare Earth Manufacturing Plant

BLACKSBURG, S.C. — NAI Earle Furman has negotiated the sale of approximately 425 acres located at 998 Blacksburg Highway in Blacksburg, a city in Upstate South Carolina’s Cherokee County. Brian Hammond, Scout Hammond, Richard Heatly and Alec Moncini of NAI Earle Furman represented the unnamed land seller in the transaction.

Situated within Bailey Industrial Park, the site will serve as the future home of a $1.2 billion magnet and refined metals manufacturing plant for USA Rare Earth Inc., a publicly traded leader in rare earths, minerals and advanced materials manufacturing and refinement. The project is the first facility in South Carolina for the manufacturer, which plans to create 490 jobs with the development at full build-out.

Engineering work and equipment procurement for the Blacksburg facility is underway, with site work expected to commence in the coming months and commissioning targeted to begin in 2028. The facility will support USA Rare Earth’s magnet manufacturing campus in Stillwater, Okla., and its processing sites in Colorado and Texas.