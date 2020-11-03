NAI Earle Furman, Pulliam Investment Merge Operations, Focus on Seniors Housing

GREENVILLE AND SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Commercial real estate services firm NAI Earle Furman has merged operations with Pulliam Investment Co., a real estate owner and developer. Pulliam Investment is based in Spartanburg, S.C., and has been in business since 1970. Terms of the merger were not disclosed.

Under the new partnership, John Easterling, CEO of Pulliam Investment, will focus on expanding NAI Earle Furman’s seniors housing division and growing the firm’s investment platform.

Easterling is the past chairman of the Spartanburg County Transportation Committee and chairman of the City of Spartanburg Planning Commission. He has also served on the Project Design and Architectural Review Committee of the Spartanburg Development Council. Easterling is a graduate of Clemson University with an MBA from the University of South Carolina.