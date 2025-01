OXFORD, PA. — NAI Emory Hill has brokered the $3.4 million sale of a 15,600-square-foot retail strip center in Oxford, about 60 miles southeast of Philadelphia. Walgreens anchors the center, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include sandwich shop Bigfoot’s Express, Domino’s Pizza and Vape2Go. Rich Dudek of NAI Emory Hill brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.