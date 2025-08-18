Monday, August 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDelawareMultifamilyNortheast

NAI Emory Hill Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Apartment Building in Wilmington, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, DEL. — NAI Emory Hill has brokered the sale of Lancashire Apartments, an 88-unit multifamily building located on the north side of Wilmington. The property offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 312 to 733 square feet. Kyle McLaughlin and Rich Dudek of NAI Emory Hill represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Tommy Ciccarone Jr. of Bennett Williams Commercial represented the buyer, Berger Communities, which has rebranded the property as Larkwood Place Apartments.

You may also like

High Street Residential Completes 209-Unit Multifamily Project in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 110,000 SF Shopping Center...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $155M Loan for Refinancing...

Merchants Bank Funds $60.5M Acquisition Loan for Queens...

Kislak Negotiates $6.3M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Local Investment Group Buys 47-Acre East Bank Scrapyard...

DLC, DRA Advisors Acquire Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center...

American Landmark, Clearline Break Ground on 310-Unit Apartment...

SRS Real Estate Arranges $7.3M Sale of a...