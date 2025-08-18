NAI Emory Hill Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Apartment Building in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, DEL. — NAI Emory Hill has brokered the sale of Lancashire Apartments, an 88-unit multifamily building located on the north side of Wilmington. The property offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 312 to 733 square feet. Kyle McLaughlin and Rich Dudek of NAI Emory Hill represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Tommy Ciccarone Jr. of Bennett Williams Commercial represented the buyer, Berger Communities, which has rebranded the property as Larkwood Place Apartments.