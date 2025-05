WILMINGTON, DEL. — NAI Emory Hill has negotiated an 18,790-square-foot retail lease in Wilmington. Lexus of Wilmington has leased the building at 3401 N. Market St., which features six lifts, 18-foot ceilings and three drive-in doors, to house its new automotive repair facility. Rich Dudek of NAI Emory Hill represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.