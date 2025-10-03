NAI Emory Hill, NS Development Buy 105,000 SF Industrial Building in Reading, Pennsylvania

READING, PA. — NAI Emory Hill, in partnership with NS Development Partners, has purchased a 105,000-square-foot industrial building in Reading, located northwest of Philadelphia. The site at 3030 Kutztown Road spans 8.3 acres, and the facility can support both manufacturing and warehousing uses. Building features include a clear height of 24 feet, seven loading docks, 140 parking spaces and 25,000 square feet of office space. The building was 80 percent leased at the time of sale, with industrial communications systems provider GAI-Tronics serving as the anchor tenant.