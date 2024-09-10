NAI Excel Arranges $16.5M Sale of Strongbox Lamb Industrial Center in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — NAI Excel has directed the sale of Strongbox Lamb Industrial Center in North Las Vegas. Strongbox Development sold the asset to a national cabinetry manufacturer for $16.5 million.

The undisclosed buyer plans to occupy the 89,284-square-foot, Class A warehouse as its primary manufacturing and distribution hub on the West Coast. Situated on 4.5 acres, the property was completed in August 2024.

Bryan Houser of NAI Excel represented the seller, while Sean Zaher of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction.