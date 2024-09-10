Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Strongbox-Lamb-Industrial-Center-North-Las-Vegas-NV
Located in North Las Vegas, Nev., Strongbox Lamb Industrial Center features 89,284 square feet of Class A industrial space.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNevadaWestern

NAI Excel Arranges $16.5M Sale of Strongbox Lamb Industrial Center in North Las Vegas

by Amy Works

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — NAI Excel has directed the sale of Strongbox Lamb Industrial Center in North Las Vegas. Strongbox Development sold the asset to a national cabinetry manufacturer for $16.5 million.

The undisclosed buyer plans to occupy the 89,284-square-foot, Class A warehouse as its primary manufacturing and distribution hub on the West Coast. Situated on 4.5 acres, the property was completed in August 2024.

Bryan Houser of NAI Excel represented the seller, while Sean Zaher of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

JV Secures $135M Construction Loan for Perris Gateway...

Harbor Capital Acquires 606,911 SF Corbin Industrial Park...

Headwall Investments Buys 29,114 SF Fairmont Crossing Retail...

NewcrestImage Purchases 194-Room DoubleTree Suites Hotel in Downtown...

MCB Science + Health Acquires 72,000 SF Medical...

CBRE Brokers $61.5M Sale of Industrial Redevelopment Site...

MAG Capital Partners Buys 44,298 SF Headquarters Building...

S2 Capital Acquires 201-Unit Dartmouth Woods Multifamily Community...

Rectangle Investment Management Buys 39,588 SF Industrial Building...